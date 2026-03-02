Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, thinks Ryan Murphy should be using his time to help get Donald Trump out of the office rather than making “fiction”-based shows like “Love Story.”

“We really need to take every breath that we have to try to make things better,” Schlossberg said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.” “So, if Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power.”

The Democratic congressional candidate in New York further shared his thoughts on Murphy’s FX series, which portrays the supposed love story between his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette. Schlossberg slammed the show as “fiction” with a capital F.

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy,” he said. “The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

Schlossberg, who has never shied away from sharing his disdain for Trump, also mentioned that while there have been many on-screen portrayals of the Kennedy family, he feels Murphy’s “Love Story” only adds to a slew of “misinformation.” He noted that his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Trump has only made matters worse.

“I think in the last year, two years, three years — partly because of RFK Jr., but also partly because Donald Trump has used JFK as sort of a human punching bag, both by renaming the Kennedy Center after himself, by doing a false reinvestigation into the assassination and dismantling all the programs that he fought for — there’s a lot of misinformation now and iconography being used about the Kennedy family, my family, at a time when we really can’t afford to confuse people,” he said.

“I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life,” Schlossberg added. “Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK Library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary.”