Jack Schlossberg Mocks Melania Trump’s Letter to Vladimir Putin: ‘This Make No Sense’

Writer and political commentator Jack Schlossberg mocked First Lady Melania Trump and the letter she wrote to Russian president Vladimir Putin calling for the protection of children around the world.

“Dear President Putin, every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether they’re born randomly into nations’ rustic countryside or magnificent city center,” Schlossberg said in a video post on Sunday. During the video, he imitated her Slovenian accent while wearing a blonde wig. Above him were images of Trump and her letter.

“Message from our beautiful First Lady — THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER — we want peace !” the caption on the post read.

“They dream of love, possibility and safety from danger. As parents, our duty is to nurture next-generation hope,” he went on. “As leader, the responsibilities to sustain our children extend beyond comfort of a few. Undeniably we must strive to paint dignity for world, for all. So that every soul may wake to peace so the future itself is perfectly guarded.”

Toward the end of the video, he broke character but maintained the accent.

“What am I saying? This make no sense. Be more specific, Miss. Melania Trump,” Schlossberg. He then shifted back to himself, explaining that this was his “dramatic reading” of Trump’s letter.

“I don’t think it made any sense. I don’t think it said anything beside the ‘melodic laughter,’ that’s the the only thing I can remember, and that she is calling on Putin to end the war. Interesting — maybe she could talk to somebody who can do something about that. A very confusing letter, a very confusing message, not that confusing of a conflict in Ukraine.”

This all comes after Trump shared a personal letter to Putin — which President Donald Trump hand delivered to Putin during their Alaska summit meetup on Friday — calling on the Russian president for a ceasefire in Ukraine and urging for the protection of children who have been impacted.

“It is time” to protect children and future generations around the globe, she wrote in the letter. “A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.”

Trump and Putin’s meeting didn’t end with a ceasefire deal.