Israeli ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Go Viral With Donald and Melania Trump Tribute | Video

A piece of Trumpian performance art has taken the internet by storm. Haim Pershtin and internet personality Taylor Malkov, participants on Israel’s version of “Dancing With the Stars” debuted a routine inspired by Donald and Melania Trump — and set to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “YMCA.”

The duo kicked things off dressed in full Trump regalia: Pershtin donned a suit and crimson tie, and Malkov wore a version of Melania’s inauguration day outfit. They stood side-by-side with their hands over their hearts as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played before launching into the rest of last week’s routine.

MUST WATCH !! Israel’s 🇮🇱 “Dancing with the Stars" featured one of the pairs dressed as President Trump and Melania Trump, and they absolutely killed it. 💃🏻🕺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2pZOX9mHfD — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) August 12, 2025

Malkov tore off her double-breasted suit when “YMCA” began to play, and revealed a red, white, and blue bodysuit decorated with fringe.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the performance received many rave reviews from MAGA-friendly voters on X. “Oh my the heads of the Democrat communist party are going to explode over this one. Congratulations Israel.! Job well done,” wrote one person.

