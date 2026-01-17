Jen Psaki Sounds Off on ‘Malicious Manchild’ Trump Over DOJ Investigation Into Walz and Frey: ‘They Are Actual Leaders’ | Video

Jen Psaki laid into Donald Trump and his Department of Justice after the agency launched a criminal investigation into Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The former White House Press Secretary-turned-MS Now host sounded off on the update during Friday evening’s broadcast of “The Briefing,” where she blasted Trump and his staff as “malicious manchildren” over the political move.

“The Department of Justice has opened a federal criminal investigation into Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz,” Psaki said. “And that, to state the freakin’ obvious, is no coincidence. I mean, these two elected officials have been the most outspoken and the most passionate voices about the horror ICE is wreaking on the city of Minneapolis.”

She added: “Because they are actual leaders, we’ve all been watching them — and not malicious manchildren, like the current occupant of the White House and his hateful posse of Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino, I could go on — they’ve actually called for calm from the moment an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good last week.”

Per Psaki, both Frey and Walz have “repeatedly” called on citizens to protest peacefully following the killing of Good — all in the name of not giving the Trump administration “justification to increase its already massive federal presence in the state.”

While Psaki highlighted that most citizens have been following these calls from Frey and Walz, the DOJ’s new investigation claims the mayor and governor obstructed federal immigration enforcement.

As Psaki went on, she highlighted the flaws in the Trump administration’s allegation, as the crime of impeding federal agents requires “physical force.”

She further noted, “Speaking out publicly against the way ICE is terrorizing the people of Minnesota — a fact — is not a crime. No matter how much Donald Trump wishes it was.”

Not only did Psaki slam the investigation as “very bogus” and “obviously political,” she added that it comes from the same U.S. attorney’s office where six federal prosecutors resigned amid the DOJ’s handling of the Good case.

Watch Psaki’s full commentary on the situation above.

“The Briefing With Jen Psaki” airs Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on MS Now.