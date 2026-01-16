“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper joked that Greenland and Denmark officials’ meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed them out so badly that they turned into the viral Ben Affleck meme.

“You can tell this meeting didn’t go well by the way the entire delegation rushed to smoke immediately after,” Klepper said during Thursday’s night episode of Comedy Central show. The host play a clip of Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen jogging to his car to grab a cigarette after exiting the meeting. “I mean, look at him. Look at this guy. He’s literally sprinting to the car to grab a smoke and calm his nerves.”

“One meeting with JD Vance and Marco Rubio will turn you into the Ben Affleck meme,” Klepper added, referring to the viral meme that came from a photograph paparazzi took of Affleck in 2016 standing against a wall while smoking a cigarette, looking visibly exhausted. The image immediately went viral and became a way for people to jokingly express their personal frustrations.

Watch the clip below.

Klepper’s remarks come after Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met with Vance and Rubio at the White House on Wednesday. The group came together in an effort to address Donald Trump’s pursuit of Greenland, an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark.

Motzfeldt choked up while discussing the tense meeting with Trump’s camp during an appearance on Greenland’s Kalaallit Nunaata Radio later on Wednesday.

“We have been working very hard in our department, even though there are not many of us,” Motzfeldt said, per a translation by Clash Report. “We are doing our utmost. But the last days, naturally… Oh, I am getting very emotional. I am overwhelmed.”

Over the past year, Trump hasn’t let up on his desire to take over Greenland. During an interview with press, per Politico, Rasmussen said he and his team hit a roadblock with Trump over the region.

“We didn’t manage to change the American position,” Rasmussen said Wednesday. “It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom.”