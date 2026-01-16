Jimmy Fallon ripped into President Donald Trump’s aspirations to overtake Greenland amid his Venezuela oil plans Thursday night, first joking that the president wants the South American nation’s natural resources for a very personal medical reason.

“Apparently, the extra oil has been great for getting Trump in and out of the MRI machine,” the “Tonight Show” host said Thursday night during his opening monologue. His gag was referring to Trump’s claims that an MRI from a physical he had in October of last year was “perfect,” adding that it was “the best result he has ever seen.”

It turned out that the MRI was actually a CT scan, which the president explained earlier this month during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“It wasn’t an MRI,” Trump, who underwent the procedure as a preventative health check-up, told the newspaper. “It was less than that. It was a scan.”

Watch the clip below.

Fallon’s jokes are centered on Trump’s ongoing relationship with the South American country. Earlier this month, the United States carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Since then, Trump has outlined his plans to utilize Venezuela’s oil reserves, saying Friday that a $100 billion investment will go towards rebuilding Venezuela’s energy sector. The U.S. made its first sale of Venezuelan oil, which was valued at the price of $500 million, this week.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued his pursuit to acquire Greenland. Fallon joked that Trump needs to finish with one country before moving on to the next, particularly when most Americans are against him taking over the sovereign nation.

“Everyone was like, ‘Now, Donald, if you want Greenland, you have to finish your Venezuela first,’” Fallon said. “Not surprisingly, 100% of Greenlanders are against it. That’s right, both of them.”