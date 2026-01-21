Joe Scarborough Shames Republican ‘Cowards’ for Letting Trump Destroy NATO: ‘They Know Better’ | Video

Joe Scarborough shamed the Republican party over its willingness to allow President Trump to create tensions with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in his efforts to acquire Greenland.

“What doesn’t make sense here at all, and I’m just really am stunned that Republicans on Capitol Hill are such cowards that they’re even afraid to bring this up to the president,” Scarborough said during Wednesday’s segment of “Morning Joe.”

“People across the administration they have such contempt for Europe, and they’re constantly mocking and ridiculing Europe … Europe!? Our allies,” Scarborough said as he noted Europe’s economic power. “The EU and Great Britain combined, have a larger GDP than China! Second largest GDP in the world.”

Scarborough’s frustration stems from Trump’s continued push to purchase Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark, a country that is part of NATO. Trump’s Greenland ambitions have created friction within the organization, as Trump announced that he would impose a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb 1, which would continually to increase until an acquisition deal is made.

Watch the clip below.

Scarborough acknowledged that Trump often makes decisions no matter how it impacts others, but called out the Republicans — specifically those who understand the importance of NATO — to get involved.

“I know Donald Trump loves to go it alone, but why are Republicans on Capitol Hill, who understand this NATO alliance helped bring down the Soviet Union, helped liberate and free 100 million people in Central Europe, has helped push Vladimir Putin back, despite the fact he’s wanted to invade Poland,” Scarborough said. “Republicans, who I’ve known for 30 years, some who are still in the Senate, they know this. They understand this, and yet they are leading Donald Trump, who represents one-third of the government.”

He continued: “By the way, anybody on the Supreme Court watching, anybody in Congress who is watching, you all control two-thirds of America’s government. Donald Trump only controls one-third of America’s government. But how they sit back, how the Supreme Court continues to let him use tariffs as a threat instead of just putting out the damn opinion and letting people know what the law is. I’m not sure [why] you are dragging your feet … Supreme Court, you’re making America weaker by the day. … The same thing can be said for the United States Congress, especially the Senate, they know better, and Republicans will do nothing about this fact. They undermine the greatest alliance we could ever have again.”