Trump Goes on Greenland Tirade in Truth Social Spree, Shares AI Map and Leaks Emmanuel Macron Texts

President Donald Trump reiterated his desire for the United States to control Greenland in a series of overnight Truth Social posts going into Tuesday, complete with apparent updates from fellow world leaders Mark Rutte and Emmanuel Macron.

“I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” he began late Monday night. “As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”

“The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace,” Trump continued. “We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!”

Trump followed that message by sharing an apparent text message he received from the French president, in addition to posting images (seemingly generated by AI) that show the U.S. occupying Greenland, Canada and Venezuela.

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things,” Macron allegedly wrote, per Trump. “1) I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I Can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins. 2) Let us have a dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the U.S.”

Trump then continued his series of Monday night social media posts by calling out the U.K. and again bringing Nato into things.

“Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness,” he wrote. “These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before.”

“The U.K. giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” Trump added. “Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING.”

The president then leaked another private text message, this time from NATO’s Mark Rutte: “What you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you.”