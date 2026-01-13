Jon Stewart Thinks the Clintons Should ‘Absolutely’ Comply With Epstein Subpoenas: ‘This Is Bonkers’ | Video

Jon Stewart thinks that Bill and Hillary Clinton should “abso-f–king-lutely” comply with the Department of Justice’s Epstein subpoenas.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” the host was adamant that the Clintons should comply with the DOJ subpoenas, but also noted that the DOJ should release the entirety of the Epstein files.

“I absolutely do,” Stewart said. “But why should they comply if the Department of Justice is not complying with releasing the files? Like, is compliance a kind of specialized individual indigenous opportunity or should it be universal? I mean, the Department Justice has subpoenaed them to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case while not complying with releasing the files, so how does that comport in any — but do I personally think they should comply? Abso-f–king-lutely, absolutely. And if they’ve got something to hide nefarious, yes, we should know about all this. This is bonkers how long this is going on.”

Should the Clintons comply with the House’s Epstein subpoena? Jon weighs in and there’s an all-new podcast out tomorrow with Fareed Zakaria! #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/3cJ8B3hhCU — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) January 13, 2026

He added: “Absolutely they should comply and the Department of Justice should comply, and these victims of this heinous case should finally get some of the justice and peace that they deserve, for God’s sake.”

The former president and former Secretary of State released a letter Tuesday stating their refusal to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein probe, directly challenging Republican leader James Comer. The letter brought up the ICE-led crackdown on immigration, the Jan. 6 pardons issued by President Trump, the deployment of the National Guard to multiple U.S. cities, the indictments issued against Trump’s public political enemies to illustrate the president’s legally dubious moves since taking office for his second term.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons’ letter stated. “For us, now is that time.”

The letter added: “We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt. You may even release irrelevant, decades-old photos that you hope will embarrass us. You will say your caucus, and the Speaker and the President are behind you 100%. We hope, perhaps in vain, that they will not allow you to singlehandedly hijack the Congress by unilaterally making this decision for your colleagues, your party and our country.”

The letter came after months of Comer trying to pressure the Clintons into participating in a closed-door deposition about the Epstein investigation. He told reporters that he would in fact be taking next steps to hold the couple in contempt.

“Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times while Bill Clinton was president,” Comer noted. “No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions.”