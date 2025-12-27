Kennedy Center Threatens $1 Million Suit Against Musician Who Nixed Christmas Date to Protest Trump Name Change

Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell threatened to sue Chuck Redd after the musician unexpectedly cancelled a Christmas concert days after the venue announced Donald Trump’s name will be added to the performance space.

In a letter shared with the Associated Press, Grenell insisted, “Your decision to withdraw at the last moment — explicitly in response to the Center’s recent renaming, which honors President Trump’s extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure — is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution.”

He continued, “Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center.”

Grenell also wrote that the jazz drummer and vibraphonist’s scheduled performance “had been lagging considerably behind our other Christmas and holiday offerings, which have drawn strong crowds and enthusiastic response.”

He then offered a robust defense of Trump, who was announced as chairman of the center in February.

“The contrast between the public’s lack of interest in your show with the success we are experiencing under our new chairman is drastic. Our innovative KC Speakeasy — an intimate rooftop after-hours venue featuring live jazz — has consistently sold out, attracting diverse audiences and revitalizing the genre in exciting ways. The most avant-garde and well-regarded performers in your genre will still perform regularly, and unlike you,they’ll do it to sold out crowds regardless of their political leanings,” Grenell wrote.

“You should also know it was President Trump’s decisive intervention that rescued this historic building from almost certain destruction,” he continued. “Prior to his administration’s swift and decisive intervention, structural assessments indicated severe deterioration, with recommendations for full demolition and rebuild. His leadership secured critical funding and oversaw a comprehensive restoration that preserved the original architecture while ensuring its future viability.”

As a result of Redd’s decision, Grenell added, the letter served as “official notice that we will seek $1 million in damages from you for this political stunt.”

Redd has put on his Jazz Jams at the Kennedy Center since 2006. In his own email to the AP Wednesday he explained, “When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert.”

The White House announced the name change in December.

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!” wrote White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X.

“The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”