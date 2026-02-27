Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn’t quite seem to pull together the words to define inflation.

Political commentator Piers Morgan put Boebert to the test this week on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” telling her he wanted to do a “quick Q&A.” At the time, Boebert had just finished claiming former President Joe Biden caused the country’s inflation by allowing mass immigration, and that’s when Morgan hit her with the question.

“What’s inflation?” Morgan asked Boebert.

“Well, inflation is when the price of things, is, is, over — is, is too expensive,” Boebert started to explain while stumbling over the words. “Because of, of the federal government really squandering the tax dollars. So, you have the Green New Scam. Hundreds of billions of dollars spent there, um, to provide affordable energy, and it was not affordable. It was never free, it was never discounted, the money was taken from the American people —”

Bringing Boebert back to center, Morgan then asked her if the continuous rise of prices is a problem for Donald Trump.

“The average American knows that prices aren’t actually coming down,” Morgan said. “There’s still inflation, they’re still going up. Not at the same rate they were going up, but they are still rising. Do you think this is a problem for the president?”

Referencing one of former President Ronald Reagan’s supposed sayings, Boebert claimed that Republicans had to raise prices in order to combat the inflation Biden’s administration caused.

“There are places where we had to raise prices to deal with this inflation under the previous administration,” Boebert said. “And it’s hard to get those prices back down. And many places, many companies, small businesses, are trying to recoup from that.”

She added that the government is still spending “too much money,” and that tech billionaire Elon Musk would have made for a great speaker of the House.

“That’s why I was a big supporter of the DOGE cuts, and we did not cut near enough of what we could have. I think it would be great in the next term if Republicans keep the majority to have Elon Musk as speaker of the House. That might be our only shot to actually cut spending.”

Watch the full segment in the video above.