MAGA Stalwarts MTG, Tucker Carlson and More Decry Trump and Netanyahu’s Iran Attack: ‘Sick F–king Liars’

The surprise overnight bombing attack in Iran was blasted Saturday by both sides of the political spectrum, including MAGA stalwarts Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Marjorie Taylor Greene, with the former Georgia congresswoman calling it the work of “sick f–king liars.”

The ongoing attack comes just days after Donald Trump announced his so-called Board of Peace, and marks the United States’ first new full-scale military conflict in either of his terms after years of boasting that he is an ender of wars.

Both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have made it clear the operation is not limited in scope.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. A vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said in an 8-minute video posted to Truth Social. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.”

News of the military action prompted responses from plenty of MAGA-aligned politicians and political leaders.

“The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f–king liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars,” Taylor Greene wrote in one post.

“This is heartbreaking and tragic. And how many more innocent will die?” she wrote in a second. “What about our own military? This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be. Shame!”

Tucker Carlson told ABC News’ Jon Karl the decision was “absolutely disgusting and evil,” the journalist and author shared on social media.

Far-right commentator and known antisemite Nick Fuentes appeared to attribute responsibility for the military action to Israel. “I told you so,” he wrote on X last night after news of the bombing was shared, an apparent reference to an earlier tweet.

“NO WAR WITH IRAN,” he wrote on X in 2024. “ISRAEL IS DRAGGING US TO WAR. AMERICA FIRST.”

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026

The bombing also drew harsh responses from the other end of the political spectrum. “Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani began a lenghty post on X. “Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.”