Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Worried His Friends Would ‘Get Hurt’ Over Epstein Claims

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said her impassioned defense of the victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — and her threat to say the names of those who abused his victims — cemented her break from President Donald Trump, claiming that he warned her his “friends will get hurt” if she disclosed Epstein’s alleged clients.

Greene told the New York Times, in a robust look at her exile from the MAGA sphere ahead of her departure from the House of Representatives next month, that Trump’s demeanor toward her appeared to change as she began to demand the government release its full suite of files on Epstein. After a closed-door meeting with Epstein victims and a subsequent news conference in September, she said Trump called to berate her over her threat to reveal the identities of those Epstein allegedly trafficked the victims to. (However, Greene clarified that she didn’t actually have any Epstein client names, but felt she could’ve gotten victims to share the information with her.)

Greene then expressed her confusion over his disdain, to which Trump replied, “My friends will get hurt,” she said.

She also said that she pitched a meeting between Trump and Epstein victims at the White House, but Trump allegedly felt the victims hadn’t earned the right to meet with him. The two wouldn’t speak again.

“President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in — we don’t have time for her petty bitterness.”

The Times story also recounted other instances where Greene realized she could no longer serve as Trump’s utmost unabashed defender in Congress. She told the Times that Trump’s remark during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, where he attributed his difference with Kirk to the fact that “I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them,” served as “the worst statement” for her.

“It just shows where his heart is,” she said. “And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

Greene later t0ld a friend that, “After Charlie died, I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.”

Greene said she tried to appeal to Trump in November to keep their differences in the realm of professionalism, citing a death threat toward her son that used the “Marjorie Traitor Green” nickname Trump bestowed upon her.

Instead, Trump allegedly told her she only had herself to blame. Greene said the only thing that mattered to her was honoring the promises Trump made throughout his 2024 campaign.

“That’s what I’m guilty of,” she said. “That’s what made me, in the president’s words, a traitor — which was truly believing in Make America Great Again, which I perceive to be America First.”