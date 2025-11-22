Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation ‘Great News for the Country’

President Donald Trump responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s public resignation from Congress, calling her announcement “great news for the country.”

According to ABC News’ Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott, the president applauded Greene’s decision during their call Friday evening. “I think it’s great news for the country,” Trump told Scott. “It’s great.”

While Trump shared that Greene did not give him a heads up before releasing her statement on social media, he indicated he was unbothered by the move. “It doesn’t matter, you know, but I think it’s great,” he added. “I think she should be happy.”

Trump then noted he didn’t have any plans to speak with Greene directly following her decision to quit Congress, but said he did wish her well.

Per Scott, the president pivoted the topic to his meeting with New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who he said “couldn’t be nicer.”

“It was good chemistry,” he continued. “It’s always nice to have good chemistry with people.”

Greene, a representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, announced she will resign from Congress this January. In her statement, she explained the decision came after the government shutdown and subsequent falling out with Trump, stating “loyalty should be a two way street.”

“We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally, ‘Representative,’” Greene went on. “America First should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government.”

President Trump previously rescinded his endorsement of Greene, after the congresswoman repeatedly called out Republican leadership during the shutdown. Trump also stated he’d support a primary opponent against Greene, who he called “a ranting lunatic.”

In her Friday statement, Greene shared she had “too much self-respect and dignity” for herself and her district to endure that. She added that she would not be “a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”