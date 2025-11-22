Charlie Sheen Criticizes Dad Martin for Attacking Trump After Gaza Peace Deal: ‘Read the Room’ | Video

Charlie Sheen bemoaned his father Martin Sheen’s choice to attack President Donald Trump right when the president’s Gaza peace plan was getting firmed up last month.

While talking with Megyn Kelly in a live recorded episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Friday, the embattled actor and author criticized Martin Sheen’s “s–tty” timing calling out Trump as “non-human” and “the biggest nothing in the world” just as a Trump-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas was coming to fruition. Per Sheen, he had no problem with his dad making the comments, he just wished the “West Wing” alum shared them at a different time.

“His timing on that thing was really s–tty, man,” Sheen said. “And I told him so, but then I had to take a step back and we’d just gone through that whole thing with Kimmel with the freedom of speech, right? And so I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, OK. No, own that.’ You know, because it’s the unpleasant things that we have to grant freedom to as well, right?”

He continued: “I was like, ‘Dad, the timing, the timing, man. You got to read the room.’ Because [Trump] brokers the peace deal and the entire universe is celebrating, and Dad’s with Nicole Wallace. And I was like – again though, again, you know what I’m saying – free to express how he felt. But he could have done that, like, on Wednesday.”

Back in October, Martin Sheen appeared on Nicolle Wallace’s “The Best People” podcast and blasted Trump – saying “You’ve got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world.”

“Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants who are encouraging you to be your non-human self,” Sheen urged Trump. “Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie and stand up straight and speak clearly — not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President, with all due respect, sir.”