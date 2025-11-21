Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Quips ‘I Think JD Vance Is Jealous’ After Chummy Trump-Mamdani Meeting | Video

Brian Kilmeade wondered on-air if Vice President JD Vance was jealous of Zohran Mamdani’s visit with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

On Friday, Mamdani and Trump met for the first time since the 34-year-old became mayor-elect of New York City. After a month of name-calling and attacks from the Oval Office, it was announced that the two would meet this afternoon and that meeting went well enough that Fox New’s Kilmeade wondered if it made Vance envious.

“There you go, live from Washington D.C., that’s what we just watched. Now I’m in New York City and we were watching that press conference, I think JD Vance is jealous,” Kilmeade said. “I think the president wants to use him as a running mate. They got along fantastic.”

Trump shocked reporters with his positive words about the incoming mayor after months of referring to Mamdani as a “communist.” The president seemed confident in the young mayor-elect’s ability to run the city.

“I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am,” Trump said. “There’s no difference in party, there’s no difference in anything. And we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true. Having a strong and very safe New York.”

He added: “He’s got views that are a little out there, but who knows. I mean, we’re going to see what works. He’s going to change, also. I changed a lot. I feel very confident that he can do a very good job. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually.”