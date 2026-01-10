Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Acknowledge Furor Over Jasmine Crockett Comments: ‘My Phrasing Was Not Right’

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang addressed the furor that followed comments they made about Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on their “Las Culturistas” podcast, with Rogers noting Saturday that his “phrasing was not right” and Yang acknowledging he “should not have cursorily weighed in on this.”

“Hey everybody. I hear the response and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise,” Rogers wrote in his Instagram Story. “Transparency and candor matter to me, especially on the podcast. I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful. I really do promise!”

Rogers added that he has “great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett” and he regrets “that might words suggest otherwise.” Neither comedian explicitly apologized for what was said.

Yang shared a screenshot of Rogers’ story and added, “Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

Yang and Rogers are the duo behind the Las Culturistas podcast that features a segment called “I don’t think so, honey.” Their comments were recorded during the segment in Thursday’s episode.

Yang told Rogers he regretted supporting Hillary Clinton as much as he did during the 2016 election, something Rogers disagreed with. Rogers then said that he doesn’t believe California Governor Gavin Newsom will be the 2028 presidential nominee for the Democrats.

“Any time a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I’m already done,” he explained of Newsom before he added, “And don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it. Don’t do it, you’re going to waste your money.” Crockett recently announced her intention to run for Senate.

Rogers also said Crockett is “well-defined” as a politician, and “it’s my opinion that we’re going to need someone who is less defined at this moment that rises up.”