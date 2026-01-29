Megyn Kelly mocked Eva Longoria’s accent while blasting celebrities she claimed are dismissing crimes committed by migrants because they’re too rich to actually care.

“We have a whole host of celebrities weighing in their most dramatic fashion they can … They’re completely hypocritical and they don’t give two s—ts about the children of America,” Kelly said during an episode of her “The Megyn Kelly Podcast” on Thursday, which was titled: “Ignorant Celebs Like Olivia Wilde and Jane Fonda Have Terrible ICE Takes But IGNORE Migrant Crimes.”

She continued: “They do not care about rape victims, molestation victims, DWI victims, all of whom have died or been severely hurt by illegal immigrants in this country. They never post a video for them. They never shed a tear for them. They only now are getting activated because it’s super fun to say you hate ICE, Trump’s boogeymen.”

The first Hollywood star on her list was Longoria, who she accused of hamming up her accent in a video condemning ICE.

“‘If I throw in my Spanish accent when I say Spanish names, so much the better,’” Kelly mocks. “‘It shows that I’m like one of you. So even if I am not going to risk a thing, I’m just like you. OK, so good luck. I’m sorry if you die. I will definitely post a tearful video, but you go. You go, girl.’”

She then moved on to blast Jane Fonda for speaking out against ICE after two ICE-involved civilian deaths in Minnesota.

“She doesn’t have to worry about the illegals coming to get her in her home,” Kelly said. “She’s good. But she really wants you to go out there and protest ICE, who’s trying to make sure little kids in Minneapolis don’t have to deal with this s—t.”

She went on to call John Leguizamo a “disgusting hypocrite” over his anti-ICE video and bashed Olivia Wilde’s stance against ICE.

“Olivia would love for you to go out into the streets of Minneapolis and put your life at risk by confronting law enforcement,” Kelly sounded off. “She’s totally inspired. She will give you a few words from Sundance Film Festival, where she’s sipping champagne and rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s most elite.”

