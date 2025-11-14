‘The Daily Show’ Torches Megyn Kelly’s ‘Diet Pedophilia’ Explanation of Epstein: ‘How the Hell Was She Ever an Attorney?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” dragged Megyn Kelly after the political commentator split hairs over late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein being labeled a “pedophile,” given he was technically interested in “young teen types.”

Host Josh Johnson put Kelly on blast during Thursday’s monologue, where he asked viewers tuning in: “How the hell was Megyn Kelly ever an attorney?”

“‘Your Honor, my client only engaged in diet pedophilia,’” he went on. “Ma’am, everyone knows there is a big difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old. But everyone also knows there is never a good reason to be talking about that difference.”

Johnson’s criticism comes after the journalist caught flak for her recent comments about Epstein and his predilection for teen girls during Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” In the episode, Kelly highlighted that Epstein was into the “barely legal type,” but that there were not reports of him being into “8-year-olds.”

It was these remarks that left Johnson questioning Kelly’s “master of spin” reputation during “The Daily Show.”

Yet, Kelly wasn’t the only person roasted during the opening segment, given “The Daily Show” correspondent Troy Iwata later laid into Epstein’s grammar in the recently released emails.

“No, sex crimes are bad. Everyone knows that. But like, they’re not the only crimes being committed here,” Iwata ripped Thursday evening. “Like, listen to this. This is him complaining about a BuzzFeed article, OK? ‘Read the uzz feed re my airplane logs and hawain tropic contest,’ period slash. He doesn’t know how to spell ‘Hawaii?’ Like, just, Jeffrey, kill yourself.”

Back in August 2019, Epstein died by suicide while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Watch the full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.