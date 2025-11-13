Megyn Kelly Wonders if Jeffrey Epstein Was Actually ‘Not a Pedophile’: ‘There’s a Difference Between a 15-Year-Old and a 5-Year-Old’ | Video

Megyn Kelly is catching a lot of backlash for wondering if Jeffrey Epstein was actually “not a pedophile.”

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host mentioned she was unsure if the term pedophile applied to Epstein based on things she had heard and the fact that he was more into the “barely legal type” rather than kids under the age of 10.

“As for Epstein, I’ve said this before, but just as a reminder, I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything,” Kelly said. “Not everything, but virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start years and years ago that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.”

She went on to say that he was into the “barely legal type” but there were not reports of him being into “8-year-olds” only that he preferred “the very young teen types that could pass for even younger.” She then went on to question the trustworthiness of Attorney General Pam Bondi on what she’s said about Epstein in the past.

“Yeah, so I don’t know what’s true about him, but we have yet to see anybody come forward and say I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview,” Kelly added. “You can say that’s a distinction without a difference. I think there is a difference. There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

Unsurprisingly, this led to a lot of online backlash. Kelly did not address the comment or the reaction online during Thursday’s show but that has not stopped people from pointing out how disgusting the segment got.

“This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly,” one X user said. “15-year-olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever.”

“Megyn Kelly has gone from fighting sexual harassment by Roger Ailes to defending underage rape, pedophilia & the sex trafficking of minors,” another said. “Her family must be so proud.”

“Good God Megyn Kelly is as disgusting of a pedo protector as the rest of them,” a third called out the host. “Doesn’t she have daughters? She’d be ok with a 50-year-old man and her 15-year-old daughter … passing her around for money like she’s nothing but for blow jobs and sodomy for a bunch of old rich men.”

Kelly’s comments came after new emails from Epstein to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff were released, which claim that Donald Trump knew about Epstein’s conduct — including “about the girls.” In one email released by the Democrat Oversight Committee dated April 2, 2011, Epstein claimed Trump spent “hours” with an unidentified victim at Epstein’s home. The victim’s name was redacted.

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote. “He has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there.”

“I have been thinking about that…” Maxwell responded.

You can watch “The Megyn Kelly Show” clip in the video above.