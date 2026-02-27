Morgan Freeman doesn’t understand how Donald Trump has been able to maintain his role as president of the United States with his status as a convicted felon.

“We have somebody in the White House who is leading us down a s—thole,” the actor told Lawrence O’Donnell during his appearance on “The Last Word” on Friday. “I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon — convicted — gets to be president. How do you do that?”

Back in May 2024, a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 crimes related to his attempt to illegally influence the 2016 election in a “hush money” scheme. Ultimately, he faced no jail time, no probation and no monetary fine after he was given an “unconditional discharge,” which meant his conviction was held but didn’t come with any penalties. He became the first president in U.S. history to ever be convicted of felonies.

“That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office. So it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Freeman added.

The longtime Hollywood icon also agreed with O’Donnell that this is the “worst” condition the country has been in for younger generations, noting that he doesn’t know what advice to give the youth aside from urging them to use their right to vote.

“I don’t know what I would say to young people other than if you [are] at all aware of where we’re headed, where we are right now and where we’re headed, and if you don’t agree with it, there was one sure way to change the direction of our country: vote.”