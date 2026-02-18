RFK Jr.’s Workout With Kid Rock Horrifies ‘Morning Joe’ Host Mika Brzezinski: ‘I Can’t Unsee This’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” could not keep it together on Wednesday after they showed clips of a video shared on social media of Kid Rock and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. working out together.

“Um… I don’t—I can’t unsee this,” host Mika Brzezinski remarked, following clips of Kennedy — among other things — taking a cold plunge in jeans and drinking glasses of whole milk in a hot tub with Kid Rock. “Thank you very much, Willie,” she sarcastically told co-host Willie Geist, as she appeared visibly shaken by the uncanny video. The experience, meanwhile, prompted fellow “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough to joke, “Vladimir Putin has met his match.”

“So much there, Joe. Again… can we start with the jeans?” Geist eventually asked. “What is it with RFK Jr. wearing jeans in water? Remember he went swimming at Rock Creek Park? Now he’s taking a cold plunge in a hot tub with Kid Rock in a pair of Wranglers? What’s going on?” Scarborough did not have an answer to Geist’s question and could himself only ask, “What’s with the jeans!?!”

“I just— There are no words to express,” Scarborough concluded through his laughter. “The lunkheads in this administration… it’s just unbelievable.” You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.

RFK Jr. shared that he and Kid Rock were teaming up to send a simple message to Americans to get active and eat real food. The video did not have its intended impact on Brzezinski, though, whose subsequent attempt to change the subject was interrupted by her lingering trauma.

“Hold a second. You stop there,” Scarborough cut in, as Brzezinski attempted to pivot to an update about the Russian and Ukrainian war. “Are you still thinking about the Wranglers and the cold plunge?” Visibly uncomfortable, Brzezinski said it was not RFK Jr.’s Wranglers that she could not get over, but his “need” to take off his shirt “constantly.”

“The need to show himself naked. The desperate need to display himself,” Brzezinski explained. “I don’t… What is… what is that fulfilling?” Moments later, she remarked again, “No, thank you.” Fortunately, she had Scarborough there to hype her up for her next segment, who told her, “Cowboy, you go. Are you ready now? Segue.”

In response, Brzezinski vigorously shook her head back and forth and waved a hand in front of her face. Afterward, she informed viewers, “I’ve erased it.”