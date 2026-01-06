Nancy Pelosi Denounces Trump’s Jan. 6 Rewrite: ‘They Were Going to Put a Bullet in My F-Word Head’ | Video

Nancy Pelosi denounced Donald Trump’s rewrite the events of January 6 on the White House website, recalling what she heard and experienced herself on that day in 2021.

In a hearing held by House Democrats on the fifth anniversary of the event, Pelosi recalled how hearing that those coming into the building wanted to “put a bullet” in her head. The hearing came as Trump’s White House promoted a new website trying to shift the blame on a fabricated “insurrection narrative.”

“How many times did I hear they were going to put a bullet in my f-word head,” Pelosi asked. “That’s what I heard on TV while we were seeing this on TV. The one thing I knew when we saw that on TV was that, despite what anybody would say, we would go to the floor that night and show the world that the Congress of the United States – that our democracy – had survived the insurrection that the United States president had incited.”

On Tuesday, the White House launched a new website focused on the attack. It alleged that the Democrats “staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election.” Pelosi was specifically targeted for increasing the spotlight on the attacks – suggesting she spent nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, effectively “producing a scripted TV spectacle” to “pin all blame on President Trump.”

“The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump — despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government,” it reads.

“In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power,” the page continues. “This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.”

The website also places some of the blame on the D.C. police for not being able to keep things calm. The timeline skewed toward Trump calling for peace after a powerful speech while Vice President Mike Pence “refused to act.” The site also praised the president for pardoning the J6ers who were arrested and jailed.

“President Trump corrected a historic wrong — freeing Americans who were unjustly punished and restoring fairness under the law,” the website read. “These Americans, many guilty of nothing more than peacefully protesting a disputed election, were finally freed from years of cruel imprisonment, restored to their families and exonerated.”

The Trump narrative had at least one unlikely ally in Marjorie Taylor Greene, for whom Tuesday was her first full day of no longer being a member of Congress. The now-former Georgia rep recently broke ranks from MAGA Republicans in a public feud with the president, but shared a lengthy post that supported perpetrators of the attack who served for months in a Washington jail while awaiting trial.

“I’ll never forget going into the DC Gulag in Nov 2021 and seeing the J6’ers who were being held over 22 hours a day in solitary confinement even though they had not been convicted and were pretrial,” she wrote. “They were broken men, words can’t describe it.”

Greene added that she joined the prisoners in singing the national anthem.

“Their melodic voices which combined their deep sadness and their unwavering patriotic conviction is a sound I’ll never forget. … Your government can break you. It can shatter your life… It is your right to hold your government accountable to you, the American people.”