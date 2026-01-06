Trump White House Launches Jan. 6 Website Accusing Democrats of Fabricating an ‘Insurrection Narrative’

Five years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, President Donald Trump and his administration have attempted to shift blame onto the Democrats, claiming they fabricated an “insurrection narrative.”

The White House launched a website on Tuesday dedicated to the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks. The site claims that the Democrats “staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election.”

The website specifically blames former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for making the riots more prominent. It suggests that the former speaker spent nearly $20 million in taxpayer funds on her partisan Select Committee, effectively “producing a scripted TV spectacle” to “pin all blame on President Trump.”

“The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump — despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government,” it reads.

“In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection by certifying a fraud-ridden election, ignoring widespread irregularities and weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters, all while Pelosi’s own security lapses invited the chaos they later exploited to seize and consolidate power,” the page continues. “This gaslighting narrative allowed them to persecute innocent Americans, silence opposition, and distract from their own role in undermining democracy.”

The website also includes a detailed timeline, with plot points including “President Trump Delivers Powerful Speech,” “Patriots March to the Capitol” and “President Trump Urges Calm.” One section blames the cops for letting things get out of control.

The language skews in favor of President Trump, claiming he called for peace while “Mike Pence refused to act.” Rioters who swarmed the Capitol in January 2021 chanted “hang Mike Pence” at Trump’s former vice president after he refused to overturn the election results in the president’s favor. The website makes no mention of this, instead noting that his silence was an act of “cowardice and sabotage.”

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory (Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The page also commends Trump for his sweeping pardons of the Capitol rioters issued on his Inauguration Day in 2025.

“President Trump corrected a historic wrong — freeing Americans who were unjustly punished and restoring fairness under the law,” the website reads. “These Americans, many guilty of nothing more than peacefully protesting a disputed election, were finally freed from years of cruel imprisonment, restored to their families and exonerated.”

At least 140 law enforcement officers were injured and millions of dollars in damage was done to the Capitol in 2021, as thousands of pro-Trump rioters shattered windows and broke into the building in a fatal, failed effort to stop the counting of electoral votes to certify former President Joe Biden’s win.

At the bottom of the site, there is a section accusing the BBC of a “deceptive edit” of his over-an-hour-long speech on Jan. 6, 2021. The president sued the network for $5 billion over its Jan. 6 documentary in December.