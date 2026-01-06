Michael Reagan, Conservative Commentator and Son of President Ronald Reagan, Dies at 80

Michael Reagan, a conservative author, nationally syndicated radio talk show host and eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan, has died. He was 80.

According to his family, Reagan passed away on Sunday, “surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles.”

“Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him,” the statement added. “We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Per an announcement from the Young America’s Foundation, Reagan’s death followed a battle with cancer. However, a specific cause of death was not shared.

Following word of Reagan’s death, Fred Ryan, the chairman of the board for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, remembered the late conservative commentator as a “steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy.”

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” Ryan’s statement continued. “A successful author, nationally syndicated radio talk show host and sought-after public speaker, Michael used his voice to champion freedom, personal responsibility and the principles that defined his father’s presidency. Yet beyond his professional accomplishments, Michael was, above all, a devoted son and a deeply loyal friend to the Reagan Foundation and Institute.”

Reagan, whose mother was Oscar-winning Actress Jane Wyman, notably served as chairman and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. In his role, he sought “to advance the causes President Reagan held dear and to memorialize the accomplishments of his presidency,” per the organization.

Born John Charles Flaugher in Los Angeles on March 18, 1945, he was later renamed Michael Edward Reagan after being adopted by Reagan and Wyman shortly after his birth.

After a brief stint at Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College, Reagan pursued work as a salesman and an actor before launching a nearly two-decade career as a conservative radio talk show host. His show was syndicated by Premiere Radio Network.

He also worked as at a number of national outlets, including the “Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Good Day LA,” CNN and Fox News. Reagan most recently served as a Newsmax columnist.

Additionally, Reagan wrote two autobiographies, 1988’s “Michael Reagan: On the Outside Looking In,” and 2004’s “Twice Adopted,” which he co-wrote with Jim Denney.

He is survived by wife Colleen and their children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster.