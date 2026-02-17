Sean Hannity Launches New Podcast ‘Hang Out’ at Fox News Media

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is expanding his media presence with the launch of a new podcast for Fox News Media.

Titled “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” the twice-weekly show will premiere March 3, the company announced Tuesday. Porter Berry, president of Fox News Digital and New Media, said the podcast marks the latest addition to the company’s growing new media division, which includes titles such as “Ruthless,” “Will Cain Country,” “Planet Tyrus” and “The Riley Gaines Show.”

Filmed from Hannity’s new Florida self-described personal “man cave,” the podcast will feature long-form conversations with guests from across culture, business, sports and politics. The show promises a more informal format, offering what the company describes as a behind-the-scenes look at discussions that take place off-camera.

In a statement announcing the launch, Berry said, “Sean Hannity remains one of the most influential voices in media, grounded by the same values and work ethic that defined his early days. We’re thrilled to expand our podcast portfolio with one of the most accomplished broadcasters to ever pick up a microphone.”

Hannity said the format will allow for more in-depth discussions. “I’ve always been interested in how people got to where they are. The risks they took, the failures they pushed through, and the lessons that don’t make it on TV. This podcast is a chance to slow down and have those conversations, no scripts, no talking points, just real discussions with people who have something meaningful to say.”

In addition to the new venture, Hannity will continue hosting his nationally syndicated radio program “The Sean Hannity Show” while ending his Fox Nation program “Sean.”

Hannity has been with Fox News Channel for 30 years and currently anchors a primetime program that regularly ranks among the top cable news broadcasts in its time slot. The network said he averaged 3.2 million viewers for the full Nielsen year of 2025.

Over the course of his tenure, Hannity has interviewed a wide range of political leaders, entertainers and public figures, including Elon Musk, Gavin Newsom, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sean Penn, Benjamin Netanyahu, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor, Jesse Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson, Michael Moore, Michael Phelps, Richard Petty, Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts.

“Hang Out with Sean Hannity” will be available on YouTube, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.