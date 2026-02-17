Prime Video Launches Fox Nation Add-On for $8.99 Per Month

Fox Nation has launched on Prime Video in the U.S. as an add-on, expanding access to more than 10,000 hours of original series, documentaries and specials to the Amazon-owned platform’s subscribers for $8.99 per month/$71.88 per year.

Subscribers will also have the opportunity to bundle Fox Nation and Fox One through Prime Video for $24.99 per month. Fox One is also available standalone for $19.99 per month.

The partnership comes as Fox Nation has grown to over 2 million subscribers since launching in 2018, with a portfolio spanning faith-based programming, history, true crime, live sports and lifestyle series.

The service’s slate includes its most-watched program, “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints,” which is hosted by the legendary filmmaker and will return for a second season with an episode directed by his daughter Francesca. Zachary Levi will also host “David: King of Israel,” which premieres this month.

Fox Nation also features programming from Hollywood talent including Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, Rob Lowe, 50 Cent, Matthew McConaughey, Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammer and Dennis Quaid, and is the exclusive streaming home of Real American Freestyle (RAF).

It also offers exclusive new seasons of “Cops” alongside original programming hosted by Fox News Channel stars including Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Bret Baier, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt. Fox Nation subscribers receive next-day access to Fox News Channel’s primetime lineup, including daily episodes from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.

In addition to Prime Video, Fox Nation is available online at foxnation.com and via apps for iOS and Android devices, as well as through FOX One, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs and Samsung TVs. It is also available via DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, Dish and Sling TV.