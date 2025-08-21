Fox One Launches on Prime Video for $19.99 Monthly Add-On

On the heels of Fox One’s official launch, the service is partnering with Prime Video to offer its content to U.S. subscribers for $19.99 per month.

Subscribers to Fox One via Prime Video will have access to live and on-demand content across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, FoX Deportes, Big Ten Network, Fox local stations and the Fox Network.

Fox sports content available to Prime Video subscribers will include the NFL’s Sunday afternoon package of games, the NFC Championship, MLB regular season games, the MLB All-Star game, post-season coverage of the World Series, 14 NASCAR Cup Series races including the Daytona 500, Indycar, marquee Big 10 college football games and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Entertainment content will include Doc,” “The Floor,” “99 to Beat,” “Celebrity Weakest Link,” “Celebrity Name That Tune,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” “Murder in a Small Town,” “The Faithful” and the full Animation Domination lineup, including “The Simpsons,” “Universal Basic Guys,” “Krapopolis” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

“Subscribers will be able to stream all of the impactful live sports, entertainment, and news from the massive portfolio of global FOX brands, including the NFL, MLB, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Prime Video U.S. vice president Albert Cheng said in a statement. “We want to thank our collaborators at FOX for partnering with us on this new and exciting endeavor.”

Fox’s direct-to-consumer CEO Pete Distad has said he expects Fox One’s growth to be “modest,” with a subscriber base in the “mid-single digit millions” over the next few years. He estimates there are roughly 65 million “cord never” households who are currently not participating in the pay TV ecosystem.

“It is a priority at Fox to ensure that our News, Sports, and Entertainment content is available wherever our customers want to watch and to provide them with as seamless an experience as possible, especially in seeking to address the fragmentation of sports in streaming,” Distad said in a statement. “The Amazon Channels platform has a significant sized audience of cord-cutters and cord-nevers that want access to our programming, so we are glad we can offer them yet another option at launch.”

In addition to the partnership with Prime Video, Fox One is available in a bundle with ESPN’s new streamer for $39.99 per month and Fox Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch. It is also available to Fox’s existing pay TV subscribers at no extra cost.