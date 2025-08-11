ESPN, Fox One to Launch $39.99 Per Month Bundle in October

As Disney and Fox are preparing to launch their upcoming ESPN and Fox One streaming services on Aug. 21, the two media giants revealed on Monday that offerings will also be available in a bundle together for $39.99 per month starting Oct. 2.

“Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” Disney Platform Distribution executive vice president Sean Breen said in a statement. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium

experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are — anytime, anywhere.”

“Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers,” Fox direct-to-consumer strategy and business development senior vice president Tony Billetter added. “Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”

On its own, ESPN’s Unlimited plan includes access to 47,000 live events, studio shows and more. It will cost $29.99 per month/$299.99 per year standalone, $35.99 in a bundle with ads on Disney+ and Hulu and $44.99 per month with no ads on Disney+ and Hulu. At launch, the bundle will cost $29.99 for the first 12 months.

Meanwhile, its cheaper Select plan, which includes over 32,000 live events currently available on ESPN+, will be $11.99 per month/$119.99 per year. It will cost $16.99 per month with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and $26.99 per month with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu.

As for Fox One, the service will cost $19.99 per month, giving users access to Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, B1G, Fox Local Stations and the Fox network.

Fox Nation and B1G+ will also be available in the Fox One platform and users will be able to bundle Fox One and Fox Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch.

The move comes after the two media giants scrapped Venu Sports, a streaming joint venture that also included Warner Bros. Discovery, after facing allegations that the service would be anticompetitive.

That followed a settlement of Fubo’s antitrust litigation against the trio after Disney announced plans to combine the streamer with Hulu + Live TV. Disney will have a 70% stake in the combined company, Fubo’s current management team will remain in place and both services will continue to exist as separate entities.

The Fubo-Hulu + Live TV merger will close between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.