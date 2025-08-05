Fox Unveils Pricing, Aug. 21 Launch Date for Streaming Service Fox One

Fox Corporation’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service Fox One will launch on Aug. 21. The streamer will cost $19.99 a month.

Fox One is designed for the cord-cutting and cord-never market and is intentionally being launched ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Fox One will also be available to all traditional Fox consumers, which means if you subscribe to Fox through your cable provider you will also have access to the streaming service. The company will also be offering bundling opportunities that will include Fox One, which will be announced at a later date.

The company first announced the streaming offering in February during its second quarter earnings call. It then revealed the streamer’s launch date and price point during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

“It’s important to remember that none of the investment in Fox One is in original programming or exclusive programming to that platform. Fox One will encompass all of our existing Fox content with the addition of Fox Nation content on a tier,” executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company’s Q4 earnings call. “The new spend in Fox One, other than some overhead and some relatively modest tech costs, is really the marketing and launch costs of Fox One.”

Murdoch also emphasized that the subscriber expectations for the new platform are “modest.”

Though Fox has largely stayed out of the streaming game, the company has changed its tune as of late. Fox was part of Venu, the shuttered bundled streamer that also came from Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. Fox has also seen great returns for its Gen Z-focused FAST service, Tubi. The streamer exceeded over 100 million monthly active users and generated over 1.1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2025. Tubi also accounted for a 2.2% share of total U.S. television viewers throughout the year, the highest share the platform has ever achieved.