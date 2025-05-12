Fox Streaming Service Named Fox One, Aims to Launch Ahead of Football Season

Fox is opening up about its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming offering. The upcoming streamer will be named Fox One and will launch ahead of the 2025 football season. The news was announced during the company’s Monday during its third quarter earnings call for 2025.

“Fox One is on track to launch before the football season this fall, and we look forward to sharing further details about the service in the coming months,” CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the company’s earnings call. “With the brisk tailwinds from both our strong operating momentum and financial results, we will continue to focus on execution and remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders in a thoughtful and disciplined manner.”

Pricing for the streamer will align with the wholesale value of Fox’s channels, and it will be marketed to cordcutter and cord-never consumers. Fox Corporation plans to enter partnerships with other distributors and services to offer the streaming option, a move that’s common in the current streaming landscape. Fox One will also be available to all traditional Fox consumers, meaning that if you’re a Fox cable subscriber, you will also have access to the streaming service.

“We do not want to lose a traditional cable subscriber to Fox One, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure as much as is a humanly possible, thats that’s the way we market and that’s the way we plan the business,” Murdoch said.

The streaming service was first announced in February during the company’s second earnings call. When it was first announced, CEO Lachlan Murdoch emphasized that the streamer is not meant to upend Fox’s role in the traditional TV bundle but that it’s supposed to be additive.

Unlike the rest of its broadcasting peers, Fox has largely stayed out of the streaming wars, instead prioritizing its broadcast and cable plays. Its main entries in streaming have been the Fox Nation streaming app, which includes exclusive programming and access to Fox News primetime shows on-demand, and the ad-supported service Tubi. Though Tubi does offer Fox content on its platform, the Gen Z and Millennial focused streamer licenses content from multiple different networks and streamers.

News of Fox’s upcoming streaming service came after the collapse of Venu, the sports-focused streamer that was a collaboration between Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. Plans for this streamer were dropped in January. Around the same time that Venu was announced, Disney announced its plans to launch an ESPN standalone streaming service. That’s still in the works and, like Fox’s streamer, is expected to launch later this year.

