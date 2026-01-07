Spencer Pratt Says He Will Run for LA Mayor on Anniversary of Palisades Fire: ‘We’re Going to Expose the System’

Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles a year after losing his home in the devastating Palisades fire.

Pratt, a reality star best known for his starring role on MTV’s “The Hills,” made his announcement at the “They Let Us Burn” event in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on the anniversary of the fires that wiped out many homes.

Pratt and his wife, “The Hills” co-star Heidi Montag, lost their home to the destructive wildfire and became outspoken critics of current LA mayor, Karen Bass, and California governor, Gavin Newsom, over their handling of the disaster.

“We’re going to expose the system,” Pratt said to cheers from a crowd. “We’re going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”

“The Hills” stars banded together with more than 20 other Pacific Palisades residents last January to sue the city of Los Angeles and its Department of Water and Power over damage caused by the Palisades fire.

“On information and belief, the Palisades Fire was an inescapable and

unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed,” the lawsuit read. “The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint.”

Pratt returned to the spotlight in October when suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested and charged in connection to the fire. The reality star said it only enhanced their initial complaint that the city’s water supply system failed its residents. He was quick to social media to attack Newsom following the arrest.

“Gavin Newsom desperately wants you to move on from the Palisades fire,” Pratt said at the time. “He’s so desperate he doesn’t realize that today’s arson arrest proved the foundational point of our lawsuit against Newsom and the state of California. Today’s arrest proves that Newsom’s Topanga State Park allowed a fire to smolder for a week without doing anything to mitigate it. This is exactly what we alleged in our lawsuit and he’s so dumb he doesn’t realize that this helps us sue him.”

He continued: “I think the hair gel is getting to his braincells. He says this brings closure to the victims because he wants you to stop talking about the fire that is on his hands. This ain’t closure pal, it’s just the beginning. Thank you to the DOJ and the ATF for finally releasing the evidence that proves our lawsuit against Gavin Newsom is on point.”

Pratt is not the only person throwing their hat into the mayoral ring against Bass. Former LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner and community organizer Rae Huang are both in the race. L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is considering a run as well.