Stephen Miller’s Viral Minneapolis Shooting Tweet Debunked by Community Note

Stephen Miller insisted on social media a “would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement and the official Democrat account sides with the terrorists” in Minneapolis Saturday morning — a message that has been debunked by Community Notes on X.

Miller’s message was sent in response to a tweet from the Democrats‘ account that included a video of the shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti. The Democrats captioned the video, “ICE agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis this morning. Get ICE out of Minnesota NOW.”

A would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement and the official Democrat account sides with the terrorists. https://t.co/UCFCE5p5J1 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 24, 2026

Per the Community Note on Miller’s tweet, “Videos of the encounter shows that the gun was never drawn. The weapon remains in the victim’s holster until one agent removes it. After the victim is disarmed, a second agent shoots him repeatedly.”

The note also included links to videos of the full incident.

ICE agents shot and killed Pretti early Saturday morning. Video appears to show several assaulting Pretti, a nurse at VA Minneapolis Health Care, before one took out their weapon and shot him three times. Some reports insist Pretti was armed; Minnesota is a permit-based open carry state, and it has since been made clear he had a legal gun license.

“I’m done being told that our community members are responsible for the vitriol in our streets. I’m done being told that our local elected officials are solely responsible for turning down the temperature,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Saturday. “Just yesterday, we saw 15,000 people peacefully protesting in the streets, speaking out, standing up for their neighbors. Not a single broken window, not a single injury. Those peaceful protests embody the very principles that both Minneapolis and America was founded upon.”