Keith Olbermann, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and More Call for Tim Walz Response to ICE Shootings: ‘Activate the National Guard’

Senate Democrats should “activate the National Guard” in response to a second shooting of an American citizen by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Sen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media Saturday. AOC was one of dozens of political voices who called for a stronger response to ongoing immigration operations in the city.

“Americans are being killed in the street by their government. Our Constitution is being shredded and our rights are dissolving. Resist,” she wrote. “Senate Dems should block ICE funding this week. Activate the National Guard. We can and must stop this.”

Governor,



You have the Minnesota National Guard troops. Deploy them. Arrest the ICE agents. Enforce the laws and defend your people against Trump's Terrorists. https://t.co/5hFwCxcUEs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 24, 2026

“Governor, You have the Minnesota National Guard troops. Deploy them. Arrest the ICE agents. Enforce the laws and defend your people against Trump’s Terrorists,” wrote Keith Olbermann in response to Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz Saturday.

(Walz wrote early Saturday morning, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

.@icegov YOU ARE COWARDS. You are all absolute, pathetic, untrained, unprofessional COWARDS. Todd Lyons and the rest of you not only need to be defunded, you need to be PROSECUTED. pic.twitter.com/AiXak9aGSE — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 24, 2026

Massachusetts Senate candidate Seth Moulton insisted ICE agents should be prosecuted. He wrote on X, “YOU ARE COWARDS. You are all absolute, pathetic, untrained, unprofessional COWARDS. Todd Lyons and the rest of you not only need to be defunded, you need to be PROSECUTED.”

Masked and lawless DHS agents have brutally killed another American citizen in Minneapolis.



Donald Trump’s extremists have unleashed this carnage on the streets of America.



They must all be held criminally accountable to the full extent of the law. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 24, 2026

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries suggested the same. “Masked and lawless DHS agents have brutally killed another American citizen in Minneapolis,” he wrote on social media. “Donald Trump’s extremists have unleashed this carnage on the streets of America. They must all be held criminally accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Just a thought for @JoeBiden, @BarackObama, @BillClinton, and George Bush, but today would be a great day for all former living Presidents to go together to Minnesota and to help defend Democracy. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 24, 2026

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was shot and killed in the Parkland high school shooting in 2018, suggested that former U.S. presidents could have an impact. “Just a thought for @JoeBiden, @BarackObama, @BillClinton, and George Bush, but today would be a great day for all former living Presidents to go together to Minnesota and to help defend Democracy,” he wrote.

.@realDonaldTrump should pull ICE out of MN today & announce that there will be no more immigration enforcement in MN at all. All illegals in the US are encouraged to move there. And if any illegal is found outside of MN & gets deported, they can never apply for re-entry. https://t.co/yTQfOggKKs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 24, 2026

Megyn Kelly suggested the agency and Donald Trump take a different course of action, though she still found an offensive way to do so. The president “should pull ICE out of MN today & announce that there will be no more immigration enforcement in MN at all. All illegals in the US are encouraged to move there,” she wrote on social media. “And if any illegal is found outside of MN & gets deported, they can never apply for re-entry.”

Others have drawn attention to the behavior of the agents on the ground.

The behavior of these agents is appalling. Clearly untrained. “After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo… https://t.co/O8V7AJIf7y — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 24, 2026

“The behavior of these agents is appalling. Clearly untrained,” wrote Chuck Todd before quoting an article from the AP. “‘After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them ‘cowards’ and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: ‘Boo hoo.’ Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.’”

So the “everyone should be armed” second amendment crowd is using the fact the a man was armed (maybe) as justification?



Is this right? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 24, 2026

“So the “everyone should be armed” second amendment crowd is using the fact the a man was armed (maybe) as justification?” asked CNN’s Adam Kinzinger. “Is this right?”

Turn on your tv and watch this update. I can’t believe it. DHS/ICE isn’t cooperating with local law enforcement. And they seem deeply unhappy about it. They’re having to work from the video like the rest of us. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 24, 2026

Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of the Bulwark, reported ICE agents are not cooperating with local authorities in Minneapolis. “Turn on your tv and watch this update. I can’t believe it. DHS/ICE isn’t cooperating with local law enforcement. And they seem deeply unhappy about it. They’re having to work from the video like the rest of us.”