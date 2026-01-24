Minneapolis TV Reporter Pepper Sprayed While Covering 2nd Deadly Shooting by ICE Agents | Video

KARE 11 reporter Jana Shortal was pepper sprayed in Minneapolis just after ICE agents shot and killed a second person in the city on Saturday, sparking a fresh wave of massive protests despite freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

Shortal explained she was on Nicollett Avenue “behind the police line” observing people who were “interacting with the border patrol agents, chanting a lot of the chants you hear now.”

Shortal emphasized that she was in the appropriate position with a press credential and continued, “They started to push and move the line. And I started to back up and this one officer just pushed me really hard and I said, ‘Do not push me. I’m press.’”

She continued: “And then he did it again and I fell backwards and I said, ‘I’m press.’ And then I felt this burn in my eye. I didn’t see what it was, but I can’t find my glasses.”

Shortal was nearly immediately assisted by protestors, who helped her flush the affected eye.

“These people opened their apartment complex to help, medics came,” she added. “I mean, there’s a lot of people out here that are trying to help. I know some folks hear these chants, and they say, ‘Everybody’s bad at these protests,’ but it’s not true. They helped me, and they gave me towels and a new shirt.”

KARE 11 did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

When reached for comment, ICE directed TheWrap to a statement shared by the agency on social media.

“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here,” the post reads in part.

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

O’Hara: What I can tell you, is we have identified this person. 37-year-old white male, resident of the city. The only interaction that we are aware of with law enforcement has been for traffic tickets. We believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. pic.twitter.com/FSdNZXUjPs — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2026

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara identified the victim as a “37-year-old white male resident of the city” Saturday. “What I can tell you, is we have identified this person. 37-year-old white male, resident of the city. The only interaction that we are aware of with law enforcement has been for traffic tickets. We believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” O’Hara explained.

Open carry is legal in Minneapolis for individuals who have a permit, though it was not clear whether the shooting victim was carrying legally.

There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information. I will update as soon as possible. To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 24, 2026

Reports of a second ICE-involved shooting surfaced early Saturday.

“There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information,” wrote Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on social media. “I will update as soon as possible. To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW.”

“Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today,” Klobuchar added in a second message. “The world is watching. Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed. Get ICE out of Minnesota NOW. And Republicans in congress: Stop your silence and stop being complicit.”

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave,” The City of Minneapolis shared on socail media. “We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz wrote, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Individuals who are victims of ICE-related actions in Minneapolis can contact a group of lawyers through MIRAC, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee.