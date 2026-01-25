Beverly Hills Theater Apologizes for Canceling Israeli Comedian Who Refused Political ‘Loyalty Test’

A Beverly Hills screening venue has apologized and reversed course after canceling a scheduled performance by Israeli stand-up comedian Guy Hochman, a decision that drew sharp criticism from Jewish organizations and free speech advocates who said the venue imposed a discriminatory political “litmus test.”

Michael S. Hall, president of Screening Services Group, issued a written apology Saturday in a statement posted on Instagram, acknowledging that the cancellation of Hochman’s appearance at the Fine Arts Theatre earlier in the week was mishandled.

“I want to apologize, especially to the Jewish community, for my statement and for how this situation was handled,” Hall said. “Imposing a litmus test of any kind was a mistake and should never have happened.” Hall did not immediately respond Saturday to TheWrap’s request for additional comment.

The apology followed backlash over a prior public statement from the venue that said Hochman was banned after declining to issue a public declaration denouncing “genocide, rape, starvation, and torture of Palestinian civilians.” The statement also acknowledged that the venue could not substantiate accusations made against the comedian that led to the issuance of the demand.

Critics said the requirement amounted to compelled political speech and unfairly singled out an Israeli Jewish performer, effectively holding him responsible for actions of a government or military he does not control. Hall said the decision to cancel the show came amid a surge of messages and threats directed at the theater.

“Under that pressure, I canceled the show without giving the matter the careful thought and judgment it required,” he said. “That was my mistake.”

Hall said he has contacted Hochman’s representatives and is open to rescheduling the performance. Hochman, however, rejected the apology and said he will not return to the venue.

“I don’t want to perform there because he subjected me to a test,” Hochman said. “It was a loyalty test. I prefer my people above my career.”

Hochman denied accusations leveled against him and said he would not issue statements he believes are false. He said he is seeking alternative venues in Los Angeles.

Hall, a longtime figure in film exhibition, runs Screening Services Group and the Wilshire Screening Room and Art Gallery, a facility frequently used by studios, guilds and film festivals.

Hochman’s tour has faced protests in multiple cities. Earlier this month, he was detained for several hours by Canadian border officials following a legal complaint filed by a pro-Palestinian advocacy group. He was released without charges, but later said his visa was revoked.

The full text of Hall’s statement is below:

I want to apologize, especially to the Jewish community, for my statement and for how this situation was handled. I understand that my decision caused harm and distress to many people in the community, and I take responsibility for that.

In the days leading up to the event, the theatre and I received a large volume of messages, including threats of violence. Under that pressure, I made the decision to cancel the show without giving the matter the careful thought and judgment it required. That was my mistake.

While I do not necessarily agree with the viewpoints of every performer who appears at the theatre, it was wrong to ask any artist to make political or ideological statements as a condition of appearing. Imposing a litmus test of any kind was a mistake and should never have happened.

The Fine Arts Theatre has supported and will continue to support Jewish and Israeli projects, artists, and community events. I am committed to ensuring the theatre remains a place for culture and expression without discrimination.

I am already engaging with members of the local Jewish community and will continue to listen, learn, and work with community leaders moving forward.

I sent an email to the performer’s representatives and am open to working toward having the performance take place, provided it can be done safely.

Michael S Hall, President

Screening Services Group