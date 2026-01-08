Donald Trump Tried Proving ICE Shooting Claim to New York Times Reporters — They Pushed Back

In the midst of a nearly two-hour Oval Office interview, President Donald Trump had a White House aide bring in a laptop to try and prove to New York Times reporters that the woman killed on Wednesday in Minneapolis had run over the agent before being shot.

Times reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs, who was joined by colleagues Tyler Pager, Katie Rogers and David Sanger, recalled how “as a slow-motion surveillance video of the shooting played on the laptop, we told him that this angle did not appear to show that an ICE officer had been run over.”

“Well,” Trump responded. “I — the way I look at it … ”

“It’s a terrible scene,” the president said at the end of the video. “I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

Kanno-Youngs wrote that the exchange provided a glimpse into “Trump’s reflexive defense of what has become a sometimes violent federal crackdown on immigration, which in this case claimed the life of an American citizen who was protesting ICE’s presence in Minneapolis.”

The Trump administration immediately tried casting blame on the slain motorist, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem saying the shooting resulted from an “act of domestic terrorism.”

A Times analysis of footage from three angles found that Good’s vehicle appeared “to be turning away from a federal officer as he opened fire.”

The lengthy sit-down with Trump, who is actively suing the paper over its coverage of him, also covered the military operation in Venezuela, where Trump said he could see the U.S. remaining for years.

The interview also addressed his pursuit of Greenland, the Russia-Ukraine war and his plan to renovate the White House, according to the Times. Afterwards, Trump walked reporters through the White House residence.