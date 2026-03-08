Voice of America Director Tells Staff He’s Hopeful They Can Return to Work After Judge Rules Kari Lake Was Illegally Installed

The staff of Voice of America may soon be able to return to work, director Michael Abramowitz wrote in a letter to the team that was shared online by Washington Post reporter Scott Nover Sunday. The update comes in response to Judge Lamberth’s ruling that Kari Lake was illegally installed as CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Lamberth “voided all official actions taken by Kari Lake between July 31 and November 19” — a time period that included a “reduction in force notices received by Voice of America staff on August 29.”

Voice of America director Michael Abramowitz sent this note to staffers today after a federal judge found that Kari Lake has been unlawfully running USAGM, VOA’s parent agency. pic.twitter.com/lydC2h0w7s — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 8, 2026

Though the “practical impact of Judge Lambert’s order is uncertain,” the judge “has ordered the government to produce information by this Wednesday.” That information “should help clarify the effect of the decision,” Abramowitz also wrote.

“Like all of you, I am hopeful that the Judge’s decision will pave the way for all of us to return to work and fulfill the important mission of Voice of America,” he added. “America’s ‘Voice’ is needed more than ever!”

Lamberth’s March 7 ruling was considered a pushback to Donald Trump’s efforts to disband the federally funded news group. Lake plans to appeal the decision.

Lake also previously said she was not officially in the role when the decision was made, and she simply handled responsibilities that were assigned to her. Over 600 workers at Voice of America and its parent company were fired in June, and another 500-plus lost their jobs in August.

“Tonight, the U.S. Agency for Global Media initiated what is known as a reduction in force, or RIF, of a large number of its full-time federal employees,” Lake noted in a statement on X at the time. “We are conducting this RIF at the President’s direction to help reduce the federal bureaucracy, improve agency service, and save the American people more of their hard-earned money. USAGM will continue to fulfill its statutory mission after this RIF — and will likely improve its ability to function and provide the truth to people across the world who live under murderous Communist governments and other tyrannical regimes. I look forward to taking additional steps in the coming months to improve the functioning of a very broken agency and make sure America’s voice is heard abroad where it matters most.”