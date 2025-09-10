Real America’s Voice Anchors React to Charlie Kirk’s Death Live On Air: ‘Beyond Devastating’

The anchors for Real America’s Voice learned and reacted live to the news that Charlie Kirk had died after being shot at Utah Valley University. The network also aired the Turning Point USA founder’s show “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

While reporting on news of the shooting Wednesday, Eric Bolling confirmed live on air that Kirk had passed away after being shot in the neck at the university event. The three other anchors could be heard choking up as they reacted to the news.

“John Solomon’s reporting on Just the News that he’s passed,” Bolling said. “Yes, is this what I’m hearing? Yes, can I get it here? Yes, yes. Wow, right here, right at this moment, guys. Let’s go around the horn. You know, continue on the horrendous news that Charlie Kirk has passed.”

“Well, my prayers are for Erika, for her children, for his family,” Gina Loudon added while tearing up. “This is beyond, beyond devastating, Eric. I’ve known Charlie, as I said, since he was a child, running around, coming to conservative events.”

The conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was at Utah Valley University as part of his “American Comeback” tour. Much of what skyrocketed Kirk to fame were viral “Prove Me Wrong” moments where he would debate students on campus on all manner of issues. University spokeswoman Ellen Treanor told the New York Times Kirk was shot about 20 minutes after he began speaking at noon.

Trump posted about Kirk’s death right as the news broke. The two had worked closely together as the activist rose higher and higher as a leading figure in the MAGA movement.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”