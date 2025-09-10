Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event, Suspect in Custody

Turning Point USA co-founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His condition was unclear, according to CNN, though video taken at the event showed him falling backward and what sounded like gunshots.

“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the university wrote in an X post. “He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Orem Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though FBI Director Kash Patel said he would send agents to the scene.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” Patel wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.

BREAKING – A Democrat has just shot Charlie Kirk in the neck at Utah Valley University. pic.twitter.com/c7nK6YP9Ki — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 10, 2025

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, turning it into the most prominent conservative youth organization in the country and cementing himself as a steward of the movement that propelled President Donald Trump back to office.

“Charlie Kirk will tell you, TikTok helped, but Charlie Kirk helped also,” Trump said at an Oval Office swearing-in ceremony for Jeanine Pirro, where Kirk appeared. “He’s done great and I appreciate all the help.”

He was at the university on Wednesday as part of Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour.” Reports of a shooting emerged minutes after Kirk, in a since-deleted X post, raved about a “FIRED UP” and “READY” environment at the campus. “WE. ARE. SO. BACK,” he posted.

Trump urged his supporters on Truth Social to keep Kirk in their prayers.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Vice President JD Vance, who has repeatedly appeared alongside Kirk, also asked for prayers in an X post, calling him “a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

More to come…