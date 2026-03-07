Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia to End After 3 Years

Jay Shetty’s podcast deal with iHeartMedia will come to a close after three years, TheWrap has learned.

The podcaster’s health and wellness show initially joined the iHeartMedia team in April 2023. His current audio and podcast deal was set to expire in July 2026, but Shetty’s team is currently in negotiations with other audio companies for a deal for “On Purpose.”

iHeartMedia and Shetty’s team declined to comment to TheWrap.

“On Purpose” will remain with iHeartMedia until the end of June, according to an email obtained by TheWrap. The note sent to the company’s advertising partners also maintained that Shetty remains in iHeartMedia’s good graces, and the team “wish him continued success.”

“Because you’re a valued partner, we wanted to let you know that we’ve made the difficult decision not to renew our relationship with Jay Shetty,” iHeartMedia’s Jenna Craig, president of national media, and Adrienne Pabst, president of the strategic partners group, wrote in the email. “We love Jay – we have enormous respect for him and what we’ve accomplished together, including both doubling his audience and his revenue, but as sometimes happens with professional relationships, we’re going in different directions.”

iHeartMedia had reportedly been seeking a four-year renewal on the distribution and sales deal for “On Purpose With Jay Shetty,” according to Variety, but the two sides could not agree on terms.

Shetty launched his podcast in 2019 and has released more than 800 episodes to date. His most notable guests include Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, among others.

The bestselling author and entrepreneur has branched off his business into film and production with the launch of his new vertical Perfect Strangers Media. Shetty announced his production company this February and has since closed on two projects with Netflix — one scripted and one unscripted series.

Perfect Strangers Media will also produce podcasts. The company launched its first show “Friends Keep Secrets” last month, hosted by Lil Dicky (David Bird) and Benny Blanco.