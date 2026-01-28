Microdrama Streaming Platform GammaTime Taps ReelShort’s Sandra Yee Ling as Head of Production | Exclusive

GammaTime, former Miramax executive Bill Block’s microdrama streaming platform aimed at U.S. audiences, has appointed ReelShort’s Sandra Yee Ling as its new head of production, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

In her new role, Yee Ling will be focused on establishing a new production pipeline for GammaTime’s upcoming slate, while also helping shape creative strategy alongside the company’s leaders. Yee Ling will report to Chief Content Officer Alex Montalvo.

Yee Ling most recently served as a producer for ReelShort, joining its parent company Crazy Maple Studio in September 2024.

Prior to that, she was executive vice president of production at QCODE Media and a producer at Brian Kavanaugh-Jones’ former production company, Automatik, where she worked on titles including “Shadow in the Cloud,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz; “Gretel & Hansel,” directed by Osgood Perkins; “Dirty Diana,” starring Demi Moore; “Edith!,” starring Rosamund Pike; and “Soft Voice,” starring Naomi Scott and Olivia Cooke.

“Sandra brings deep expertise in vertical drama production that’s essential as we expand GammaTime’s storytelling ambitions,” Montalvo said in a statement. “Her unique understanding of this format—from audience engagement to narrative pacing to quality execution—will be instrumental in shaping our creative direction and ensuring we deliver at the level our viewers expect.”

Since its debut in October, GammaTime has launched over 24 titles, with dozens more slated for 2026. The platform is available on iOS and Android devices and features vertical originals spanning suspense thriller, romantic melodramas and true crime.

The inaugural slate of programming includes two original microdramas written by “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” creator Anthony E. Zuiker — “The Temptress” and “Lust Cop” — as well as two true-crime stories based on Richard Ramirez and Karen Read; two romance dramas, “The Player” and “The Vengeance Affair”; and two reimagined viral cases, “The Wife Remover” and “The Puppet Mistress.”

The company has also launched a freemium model, which will allow users to watch content before committing to full access, and said its content strategy will leverage “predictive AI and rigorous testing protocols.”

GammaTime is backed by a $14 million seed funding round from investors including Alexis Ohanian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Traverse Ventures. The funding round was led by VGames and Pitango.