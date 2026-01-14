Pete Davidson to Launch ‘The Pete Davidson Show’ Podcast on Netflix

Pete Davidson is set to return to Netflix, but it’s not with another stand-up special. He’ll be hosting the streamer’s very first original video podcast.

The conversation-based series is titled “The Pete Davidson Show,” and it will air exclusively on Netflix on Jan. 30 at 12:01 a.m. PST. It will be located in the comedian’s garage, where he says “all the best conversations happen. However, he’ll also be taking the show with him on the road from time to time.

“Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials,” Davidson told the streamer, adding that “it felt right to bring the podcast there, too.”

“It’s me and my friends talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time,” he noted.

Marc Lieberman, president of online network Above Average, will produce the podcast alongside Ayala Cohen, with Sarah Brennan Kolb directing.

This marks Davidson’s fourth project with the streamer. He previously performed two comedy specials on the platform: “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” (2024) and “Pete Davidson: Alive from New York” (2020). He also hosted and crafted “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends” in 2022 for Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

In addition, former NFL star and sports commentator Michael Irvin will be launching an original sports video podcast on Netflix. It will premiere on Jan. 19.

Per Netflix, the series will focus on “current sports news, game analysis, and commentary with two episodes a week, featuring a rotating roster of co-hosts, including former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who will also produce the show.”