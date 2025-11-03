Colin Jost and Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Ferry Is No Longer for Sale, Sports Nike Sponsorship

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have apparently thrown their decision to sell the Staten Island Ferry they purchased in 2022 into reverse.

The ferry was spotted during the New York Marathon bearing a Nike logo alongside the words, “NYC won’t carry you. It pushes you,” according to a Sunday report by TMZ.

The outlet noted that could mean that the pair are beginning to see returns on their investment, said to be more that a quarter of a million dollars. In addition to the Nike campaign, the ferry was featured in the movie “Screamboat Willie” and was the site of a Tommy Hilfiger runway show.

Jost poked fun at their attempts to offload the ferry during a May skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

The sketch, called “Ferry Altercation,” starred Jost, Davidson, and Paul Italia as well as host Quinta Brunson. Mikey Day and Brunson played two angry drivers who enter into a verbal altercation while trying to park on the ferry, and Chloe Fineman played Day’s daughter.

Jost makes his appearance after an exasperated Day complained he typically “loves the ferry.” Jost then showed up at the passenger side of Day and Fineman’s car. “Hey!” he said. “ou said you love ferries? If you love ferries, would you like to buy one?”

A surprised Fineman asked, “Is that Colin Jost?” to which Day answered, “Yes, that’s Colin Jost. Don’t make eye contact.”

He then turned down Jost’s offer, to which Jost begged, “Please buy it.”

Jost and Davidson bought the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy with Italia. NBC News confirmed the purchase, which was made at auction for $280,100.