Staten Islanders and “SNL” co-workers Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are taking their hometown pride to a new level, as the two just bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat.

NBC News confirmed the purchase, which was made at auction for $280,100 by Davidson, Jost and real estate agent Paul Italia.

What does one do with their own Staten Island Ferry, exactly? Turn it into a party boat, of course. Italia told the New York Post that the trio is planning on turning the boat into a live entertainment space.

“We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved has the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard,” Italia said.

Davidson and Jost have both mind their childhood home of Staten Island for entertainment purposes – Jost wrote the 2015 comedy film “Staten Island Summer” and Davidson co-wrote and starred in the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island.” Jost, who serves as a head writer on “SNL” and co-anchors Weekend Update, even hosted his wedding to Scarlett Johansson on a Staten Island Ferry.

One imagines Jost and/or Davidson may mine their recent purchase for comedic fodder on this Saturday’s all new episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which will be hosted by “SNL” alum Will Forte.