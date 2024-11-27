Scarlett Johansson Plugs Colin Jost’s Foundering Staten Island Ferry Venue: ‘If Anyone Has a Bat Mitzvah … ‘

Scarlett Johansson is still not fully on board with her husband Colin Jost’s boat. That’s probably because the boat in question is a decommissioned Staten Island ferry he purchased with former “Saturday Night Live” co-worker Pete Davidson.

“He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving, and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky. But also he’s got his naughty side,” the Marvel star revealed on “LIVE With Kelly and Mark.” That “naughty side” is represented by Jost’s purchase on the John F. Kennedy ferry, which he bought in 2022 through an online public auction.

“It is, yep, still decommissioned. I was like, ‘OK, what’s happening with this boat?’ You’ve got to start paying for its own docking fees at least, right?’” Johansson said.

The ferry has made some money as it was rented out for the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Though the event was a “success,” Johansson panicked over the bathroom situation. The washrooms on the vessel still haven’t been renovated, meaning that each stall is small enough to show the head and feet of whoever is using the bathroom. The A-lister likened the experience to using the bathroom in an elementary school.

“It was a big success though. A huge success. So if anybody has a Bat Mitzvah they need to throw, go to RentAFerry.com. It will really make our family happy,” Johansson joked.

Though Johansson said the website isn’t real, someone did purchase that domain through Squarespace on Nov. 26, the same day the “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” interviewed aired. Maybe a time will come when we can all rent Jost and Davidson’s ferry.