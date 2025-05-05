Colin Jost Attempts to Sell Staten Island Ferry Boat in New ‘SNL’ Sketch: ‘Please Buy It’ | Video

Colin Jost still has a Staten Island ferry boat to sell. On the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the “Weekend Update” anchor starred in a sketch in which he attempted to sell the boat — which he bought with Pete Davidson in 2022 — to Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman.

The sketch, called “Ferry Altercation,” starred the trio as well as host Quinta Brunson. Day and Brunson played two angry drivers who enter into a verbal altercation while trying to park on the ferry, and Fineman played Day’s daughter.

Jost makes his appearance after an exasperated Day complained he typically “loves the ferry.” Jost then showed up at the passenger side of Day and Fineman’s car. “Hey!” he said. “ou said you love ferries? If you love ferries, would you like to buy one?”

A surprised Fineman asked, “Is that Colin Jost?” to which Day answered, “Yes, that’s Colin Jost. Don’t make eye contact.”

He then turned down Jost’s offer, to which Jost begged, “Please buy it.”

Jost, Davidson, and Paul Italia bought the decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy in 2022. NBC News confirmed the purchase, which was made at auction for $280,100.

Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson expressed her hesitation about the purchase two years later. “He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving, and he’s a great dad and I love him. I feel very, very lucky. But also he’s got his naughty side,” the Marvel star revealed on “LIVE With Kelly and Mark.” That “naughty side” is represented by Jost’s purchase on the John F. Kennedy ferry, which he bought in 2022 through an online public auction.

“It is, yep, still decommissioned. I was like, ‘OK, what’s happening with this boat?’ You’ve got to start paying for its own docking fees at least, right?’” Johansson said.

“So if anybody has a Bat Mitzvah they need to throw, go to RentAFerry.com. It will really make our family happy,” she added.