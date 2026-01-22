Sundance Now Rebrands to Highlight Curated Indies Over Scripted Series

Sundance Now, the streaming service owned by AMC Networks, is pivoting away from original scripted series to focus more on curated independent cinema. The streamer made the announcement on Thursday, the first day of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

As part of its relaunch, Sundance Now will now bring film festivals directly into the homes of subscribers. That means showcasing movies straight from their theatrical runs alongside the streamer’s library of curated titles, first-run premieres and exclusive content from leading independent voices. The new Sundance Now will offer an algorithm-free offering of more than 1,000 hours that’s curated by and for independent film enthusiasts.

Some of the movies set to come to Sundance Now include “Violent Ends” starring Billy Magnussen, which will premiere on Feb. 6; “100 Nights of Hero” starring Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Charli xcx; “The Plague” starring Joel Edgerton; “Forbidden Fruits” starring Lola Tong, Lili Reinhart and Gabrielle Union; and “Over Your Dead Body” starring Samara Weaving, Jason Segel, Timothy Olyphant and Juliette Lewis. All of those mentioned movies come from Independent Film Company, which is also owned by AMC Networks. New movies will be added to the streamer monthly.

Sundance Now will also offer dedicated collections of past award winners and audience favorites from every major film festival worldwide. At launch, the streamer will highlight some of the best of Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Icons collection will feature beloved movies like “Boyhood” and “Ghostlight,” while the Sundance Thrills collection will shine a light on spooky selections like “The Babadook” and “Speak No Evil.” There will also be a Sundance Docs collection, which will include “How to Survive a Plague” and “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work.” Collections will be updated regularly around seasonal moments, cultural beats and filmmaker collaborations.

Finally, Sundance Now will feature movie nights every Friday that are hand-selected by the streamer’s team. Friday’s first movie night will feature “Certain Women” starring Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Michelle Williams. That will be followed by Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas’ “Olympic Dreams” on Jan. 30, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett’s “I Hate Valentine’s Day” on Feb. 13 and Steve Coogan’s “The Trip to Italy” on Feb. 20.

Sundance Now costs $7.99 per month. But as part of the launch, the streamer is offering an introductory discount of 50% off for a limited time. Use promo SN50 to claim the discount.

“As the global leader in targeted streaming, AMC Networks brings deep expertise in building streaming products that connect with passionate communities,” said Courtney Thomasma, executive vice president of AMC Networks’ linear and streaming products. “We’re thrilled to offer Sundance Now as a home for both filmmakers and film enthusiasts, leveraging our in-house film group and festival partnerships to promote access, discovery and affinity for culture-defining stories and storytellers.”

Sundance Now is a sponsor of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The streamer will present “Building a Home for Independent Voices and Storytelling,” a filmmaker panel discussion about how modern audiences are connecting with independent cinema. Jay Duplass (“The Baltimorons”), Amy Redford (“What Comes Around”), Natalie Erika James (“Saccharine”) and head of IFC Entertainment Scott Shooman will take part in the discussion at the Festival’s Filmmaker Lodge on Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. MT.