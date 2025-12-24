The 9 Best Anime of 2025

We’re wrapping up the year by naming some of the best of the best anime to come out this year.

Japanese animation has quickly become the genre to prioritize for studios and streamers, with American platforms like Netflix and Prime Video casually but strategically placing their bets on the niche genre. It’s no wonder 2025 was such a great year for anime. Shows like “My Hero Academia” closed its curtains with its final season, and the gritty shonen series “Gachiakuta” made its debut.

Whether you’re heading to Crunchyroll, the one-stop-shop for all anime, or the anime streaming novice Netflix, the animation genre is growing and it’s calling for more shows to be produced.

Check out the list below for the best anime of 2025.

“Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-” (A-1 Pictures) “Solo Leveling” Season 2 Crowned Anime of the Year at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, “Solo Leveling” only cranked up the action, emotion and energy in Season 2. In this action-packed fantasy thriller, fans witness the journey of Sung Jin-woo, the weakest E-ranked member of a guild of powerful hunters who are tasked with fighting off monsters around the globe. After being given a second chance at life, Sung Jin-woo sets out to learn the secrets behind his new powers. In the second season, Jin-woo officially lands S-rank status as a hunter, takes down the crafty and powerful Ant King and seals his position as the Shadow Monarch. It’s only up from here. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“The Apothecary Diaries” Season 2 (Crunchyroll) “The Apothecary Diaries” Season 2 Listen, 2025 wasn’t playin’ around with its drops this year, and Season 2 of “The Apothecary Diaries” is a notable mention from the bunch. The series was adapted from the Japanese light series novel of the same name by Hyūganatsu. Its story centers on a young apothecary who’s been kidnapped and sold into servitude in an imperial palace. There, she uses her craft to unveil the mysteries lying beneath its walls. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“The Summer Hikaru Died” (Netflix) “The Summer Hikaru Died” Ever since Netflix entered its bid into the anime industry, it hasn’t let up with bringing fans of the genre classic tales they know and love, and exploring fresh titles for its anime folder. “The Summer Hikaru Died” was a fulfilling addition to its profile. “The Summer Hikaru Died” is an unsettling psychological horror-mystery that sits atop a warm story about friendship. It’s about two boys, Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Hikaru Indo, who grew up as friends in rural Japan. But one summer day, Hikaru goes missing for a week, and when he returns, Yoshiki notices something isn’t quite right with his friend. “The Summer Hikaru Died,” which was adapted from Mokumokuren’s manga series, stands out as one of the few anime series to feature a queer storyline and themes. Where to watch: Netflix

“Gachiakuta” (Credit: Crunchyroll) “Gachiakuta” The macabre series, based on the manga of the same name, follows the journey of a young outcast who seeks vengeance after he is framed for murder. “Gachiakuta” is set in a dystopian world and is depicted through graffiti-inspired animation. You may not have had too many folks talk about it just yet, but it’s surely cemented itself as a chilling, action-packed watch with an entertaining group of characters. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“My Hero Academia: Final Season” (Crunchyroll) “My Hero Academia” Season 8 All good things must come to an end, but it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the long-running, beloved “My Hero Academia.” While fans have been treated to a spinoff in “Vigilantes,” the original series carved out a lane of its own. Beautifully illustrated fight scenes, higher stakes and emotional farewells close out the series as Deku and his friends give it their all to take down the villains in one final battle. Written and illustrated by its creator Kōhei Horikoshi, “My Hero Academia” was adapted from its manga series and into an anime, which premiered in 2016. In the show, a young boy named Izuku Midoriya aspires to be a “Quirk” — a human with super powers. Initially possessing none of his own, he is gifted by the greatest hero power, All Might, after being the only person to stand up for and protect a friend during a tragic accident. His adventures continue when he joins a school that cultivates the next generation of heroes. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“Apocalypse Hotel” (Crunchyroll) “Apocalypse Hotel” The Cygames Pictures original series is a strange, somewhat dark but comical venture. The show gives off “WALL-E” vibes, as it takes place at the Gingarou Hotel, set in a world where humans have been gone for years. There, a concierge awaits humanity’s return, only to discover that her next guests are extraterrestrial. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“To Be Hero X” (Crunchyroll) “To Be Hero X” To be fair, “To Be Hero X” is technically not a traditional anime, as it is a Chinese-Japanese co-production rather than a series animated solely in Japan. It would more accurately be classified as a donghua, but it still stands as one of the most impressive animated series to come out of Asia. In the show’s world, heroes gain their powers from the public’s trust, with each episode focusing on a different protagonist. The action shifts between 2D and 3D animation, as well as between moody scenes and piercingly bright colors, making the series an exciting and visually inventive watch. Where to watch: Crunchyroll

“Dan Da Dan” Season 2 (Crunchyroll) “Dan Da Dan” Season 2 “Dan Da Dan,” adapted from Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga of the same name, is about two high schoolers who have differing opinions about whether or not ghosts and aliens exist. After making a bet, paranormal activity comes to life, forcing the pair to take the spirits on with the help of some friends and supernatural powers. Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off with Okarun and Momo fighting to free Jiji from the possession of the Evil Eye. Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix