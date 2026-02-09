Bill Maher Complains About Ongoing Beef With Jimmy Kimmel: ‘He’s Very Mad at Me’ | Video

Bill Maher opened up about his apparent ongoing beef with Jimmy Kimmel, complaining that the late night host seemingly can’t handle their difference of opinion on politics.

“Jimmy Kimmel, you know, he’s very mad at me and I know you’re close to him,” Maher told his “Club Random” guest Adam Carolla on Monday, who also is the former Kimmel’s former “The Man Show” co-host. “I hope you tell him that I’m sorry that it got bent out of shape. I don’t think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements. I mean, you and I don’t agree on everything, look at this clash now, and yet we’re cool.”

He went on to claim that Republicans know how to accept criticism better than Democrats.

“The Republicans are always this sort of difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much,” Maher shared. “My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there, whereas the Republicans, they always f—king come to my show. John Kennedy from Louisiana was on last week, took his beating like a man, like they all do, and we came across lovingly and smilingly and happily and we can disagree.”

Watch the clip below.

He continued: “You and I aren’t always completely on the same page, although we’re very close because we’re both smart guys, but like I just don’t get that from– and Jimmy, I’m sorry, like I think this is one of the nicest guys.”

Continuing to vent, Maher then threw shade at late night hosts for all having the same “tone” during their opening monologues.

“Sometimes I am a little brash when they compare me with the other late night guys. And I’m like, ‘I’m not like you guys.’ I’m not. You could all exchange your monologues, all of you, and no one would know the difference in tone.”

He added that he’ll never stop poking fun at either political party.

“And like, if that’s not good enough for you, then I think you’re the a—e,” Maher said, though mentioning that he doesn’t think Kimmel’s is a jerk. “I don’t think Jimmy is an a—e.”

Maher first spoke up about their supposed issue back in December, during which Maher claimed their tension came from remarks he made about Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney, who shared that she’d distanced herself from family members who voted for Donald Trump.

“I was as kid-gloved as I could,” Maher said at the time during a “Club Random” podcast. “And I see they’re mad at me. Uh, I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view. And since she went public with it, it wasn’t out of school for me to go public with it. I love Jimmy. I’ve always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy.”

He added: “I hope we’re friends forever, but I don’t know. You know, the liberals and the woke, that’s a schism. It just is.”